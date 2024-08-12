Twitter
Pakistani businessman announces SHOCKING gift for Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Income Tax 2024: Reasons behind delay in ITR refund and can we receive interest over this?

Telangana YouTuber shoots video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe, arrested after…

This is why snakes eat each other

What punishment does Kim Jong Un give to North Korean athletes for failing to win Olympics medal?

Sports

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for inguinal hernia, know its causes, symptoms, treatment and more

Neeraj Chopra is set to undergo surgery for a long-standing groin injury that troubled him during the Paris Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery for inguinal hernia, know its causes, symptoms, treatment and more
Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics 2024
Neeraj Chopra to undergo surgery: India's top athlete, Neeraj Chopra is likely to undergo surgery to treat a long-standing groin injury that troubled him during the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics last week. Media reports indicate that the sports superstar has been contemplating this surgery for several months, and top doctors have now been identified to perform the procedure.

Neeraj won the silver medal in the men's javelin at the Olympics, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at the Stade de France. In addition to his upcoming surgery, Neeraj's coaching team is also set for a significant change.

Neeraj has been struggling with a hernia, which has caused him consistent groin pain. The 26-year-old javelin star explained to the media that he had been delaying surgery to ensure he had the best chance of competing at the Paris Olympics. Also known as an inguinal hernia, this condition creates a bulge in the area on either side of the pubic bone, which becomes more noticeable when standing upright, especially if coughing or straining. It causes recurrent pain and discomfort in the groin, particularly when bending over, coughing, or lifting.

Neeraj revealed after the Olympic final that he was advised to undergo surgery last year. "I already threw 89.94m in 2022 with this injury. When I throw, I always focus almost 50 percent on my injury. We have to focus mostly on technique, but it's really hard for me with this injury," he told media persons. "Doctors told me to go for surgery last year. I have been stretching myself till now. There have been treatments since then, but we will have to take a big decision," he added.

What is Inguinal hernia?

Inguinal hernias are the most common type of hernia and occur when abdominal tissue, like belly fat or a loop of intestines, bulges through an opening in the lower abdominal wall. This wall separates the abdomen from the groin. Inguinal hernias happen in the inguinal canal, a passageway that runs down either side of the pelvis into the sex organs. These hernias are also called groin hernias and usually affect men by a ratio of 10:1.The area just below the abdominal wall, where the testicle passes through, is more susceptible to a hernia because it is a preexisting opening, which is more easily reopened.

Doctors say even though hernias are not always serious, they can lead to complications as the condition worsens over time. As the opening becomes weaker and wider, more tissue pushes through, making it become trapped. This can be painful and, in extreme cases, dangerous as it can block the intestines and cut off their blood supply. Most inguinal hernias become symptomatic with time.

Medical professionals list several causes for inguinal hernias, such as:

An opening or weak spot that's present at birth
Congenital differences in the strength of connective tissue
An opening or weak spot from previous abdominal surgery
Chronic coughing or sneezing
Chronic straining to urinate or defecate
Frequent strenuous exercise or manual labor
Years of pregnancy and carrying small children
Jobs that require standing for many hours at a time
Intrabdominal pressure from chronic obesity
Normal age-related tissue degeneration


Neeraj Chopra’s journey with this injury highlights the immense challenges athletes often face and their determination to compete at the highest levels despite physical setbacks.


