Neeraj Chopra to miss upcoming National games, cites risk of getting injured

Neeraj Chopra

The reigning Olympic champion has had a great 2022 season as he has won historic medals during it. But Chopra suffered a groin injury during the World Athletics Championships, where he won the Silver medal. Now, in consultation with his coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz, Chopra has decided to skip the National Games which begins from September 29 and prepare for the next crucial season.

“As per my schedule planned at the start of the year, this was supposed to be my last event of the season. I would have participated at the Asian Games around this time but that was postponed. We already knew about it, so my season ended with the Zurich event. The dates for the National Games were announced recently. I have consulted with my coach (Dr Klaus Bartonietz) and he advised me to rest and prepare for the crucial season next year, which includes the World Championships and Asian Games”, Neeraj said.

“If you train and compete, it could become risky,” reasoned Neeraj Chopra. “My family and friends are also here (Zurich) for a week so I won’t be able to train.

“After that, I will come back home to begin my rehabilitation programme and focus on next year’s world championships and Asian Games.”

The world athletics championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary in August next year. The Asian Games is scheduled in September in Hangzhou, China.

Chopra isn’t the only top athlete who is considering skipping the National Games, which will be held in six cities across Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, too, are unlikely to compete in the Games.