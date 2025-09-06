Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
SPORTS
After nearly one year, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem will face-off for the first time after the Paris Olympics 2024.
India's 'Golden Boy' is all set to compete against his arch-rival from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, in the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Championship 2025, set to take place in Tokyo later this month. Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad recently underwent surgery on his right calf in England, but now has fully recovered from the injury. On the other hand, Neeraj will aim to defend his javelin throw title in Tokyo.
The World Athletics Championship 2025 will commence on September 13 and conclude on September 21 in Tokyo, with the men's javelin qualification on September 17 and the final the next day. For those unversed, this would be Neeraj and Arshad's first face-off since the Paris Olympics 2024, where the Pakistani javelin star hurled the Olympic record of 92.97 metres to clinch the gold.
After the Paris Olympics, Arshad has competed only in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea, earlier this year. Apart from Neeraj and Arshad, the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will also see German Julian Weber, who recently clinched the Diamond League last month.
Not only him, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago will also be seen in action.