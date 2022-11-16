Search icon
Neeraj Chopra shares video of his unique workout regime, fans call him 'superman'

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday shared a video of himself wherein he could be seen climbing up on ropes using his two bare hands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Source: Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the only Indian athlete to win a Diamond League medal, Neeraj Chopra has resumed his training for the upcoming season and on Wednesday, the Javelin thrower shared a fascinating video. 

Neeraj shared a clip of his unique training regime, wherein he could be seen climbing up two ropes, using nothing but his two bare hands. He didn't take the support of any other body parts, just used his brute strength to pull himself upwards the rope. 

Once he went all the way up, he then used his hands to pull himself down using the same technique. 

READ| Wakanda Forever: Neeraj Chopra stars in epic crossover for latest Marvel flick, check teaser

The 24-year-old who had missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 through an injury he sustained during the World Athletics Championship had an inspirational captain as well, to go along with the video. 

"रुकना नहीं है (Never stop)," read the caption of Chopra's latest post, along with an Indian flag. 

Meanwhile, as soon as Neeraj shared the video, fans started to praise his effort, with some calling him 'superman' while others saluted his dedication.

Check how fans reacted to Neeraj's workout video:

 READ| 'Had very small part to play..': Dwayne Bravo reveals how he helped Mumbai Indians sign Kieron Pollard

After winning the Diamond League trophy, Neeraj decided to skip the National Games, citing his injury recovery and after having a small vacation, Chopra has resumed his training. 

