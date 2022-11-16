Neeraj Chopra shares video of his unique workout regime, fans call him 'superman'

Source: Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the only Indian athlete to win a Diamond League medal, Neeraj Chopra has resumed his training for the upcoming season and on Wednesday, the Javelin thrower shared a fascinating video.

Neeraj shared a clip of his unique training regime, wherein he could be seen climbing up two ropes, using nothing but his two bare hands. He didn't take the support of any other body parts, just used his brute strength to pull himself upwards the rope.

Once he went all the way up, he then used his hands to pull himself down using the same technique.

The 24-year-old who had missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 through an injury he sustained during the World Athletics Championship had an inspirational captain as well, to go along with the video.

"रुकना नहीं है (Never stop)," read the caption of Chopra's latest post, along with an Indian flag.

Meanwhile, as soon as Neeraj shared the video, fans started to praise his effort, with some calling him 'superman' while others saluted his dedication.

That is so awesome you r my real superman wish you more n more success pic.twitter.com/VXliozEkh2 — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) November 16, 2022

Real Champion!

Bow down to you king! — Shweta singh (@Shwsin52194371) November 16, 2022

You are unstoppable champ November 16, 2022

After winning the Diamond League trophy, Neeraj decided to skip the National Games, citing his injury recovery and after having a small vacation, Chopra has resumed his training.