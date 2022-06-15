Neeraj Chopra sets new national record with a throw of 89.30m, bags silver medal in the Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra

The 24 year old Chopra on Tuesday registered a best throw of 89.30m, a new personal best and national record, to finish behind Finland's Oliver Helander, who won gold with a personal best throw of 89.83m.

READ: Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel's match-winning spells lead India to victory against South Africa in 3rd T20I

Reigning world champion and 2022 season's world leader Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the bronze with 86.60m. The meet in Finland was Neeraj's first competition since winning the historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 in August last year.

"Very nice competition and I am very happy about my personal best and national record. Oliver (Helander) had very good technique today. I tried maybe too much because that was my first competition of this season. I will compete next in Kuortane after four days," Chopra said.

The 24 year old Indian made a statement of intent with his opening throw, measuring an impressive 86.92m. He then recorded 89.30m in his second attempt, bettering his own previous personal best and national record of 88.07m, set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March last year.

READ: Jonny Bairstow scores England's 2nd fastest Test century while chasing the target of 299 against New Zealand

However, the Indian failed to log a legitimate attempt in his next three throws before registering 85.85 with his final attempt. His second throw, however, was enough for a silver medal finish, an olympics.com report said.

London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago finished fourth in the 10-man field with 84.02m, while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic came in sixth with 83.91m.

After Turku, Neeraj is scheduled to stay in Finland to compete at the Kuortane Games before heading to Sweden for the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League.

(With inputs from IANS)

