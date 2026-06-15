Neeraj Chopra set to make comeback after injury break, participate in his first competition of 2026

The wait is finally over as India's 'Golden Boy' is all set to make his comeback this week at the Doha Diamond League 2026 after recovering from injury.

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra is set to make his comeback with his first competition of the year at the Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar on Friday, June 19. Chopra was out of action as he was recovering from a back injury during a training camp in Switzerland. He last participated in the World Athletics Championship 2025 in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League

The upcoming edition will be Chopra's 4th straight season at the Doha leg of the Diamond League. He won in 2023 with a throw of 88.67 metres, finished second in 2024 with 88.36 metres, and created a national record of 90.23 metres last year.

Competition to Chopra at Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra is set to face tough competition at the 2026 Doha Diamond League despite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem having withdrawn his name. The current world leader, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, will be seen in action after his magnificent throw at the Rome Diamond League 2026, where he threw 92.62 metres earlier this month.

The field will also include reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, former world champions Anderson Peters and Julius Yego, as well as Curtis Thompson and Olympic and world silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

For those unversed, the Doha meet is the seventh stop on the 2026 Diamond League circuit, which will conclude with the season finale in Brussels on September 4 and 5.

A day after Neeraj Chopra was added to the squad for the Commonwealth Games 2026, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee’s Adille Sumariwalla confirmed the news of his comeback and told Indian Express, ''Neeraj has recovered, and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him, and we expect him to play in a few meets this month.