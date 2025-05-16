India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra who has honoured India with various medals has received the honour of being promoted to the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. However, after being promoted to a higher rank in the Army, his salary has been updated with a good net worth.

Neeraj Chopra’s net worth in 2025

As of 2024, Neeraj Chopra’s net worth was Rs 37 crore, and the sources of income are international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. However, after being promoted to a higher rank in the Army, his salary has been updated. According to a Defence data, the monthly salary of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army ranges between Rs 1,21,200 and Rs 2,12,400, considering the service years and allowances. His salary is given according to the paygrade under the 7th Pay Commission.

His promotion signals his dedication and commitment towards serving the nation. After winning gold and silver medals in the Olympics, the golden boy is one of the topmost sportspersons. He has been offered a string of brand endorsements and stages to speak about his life, sports and other influential talks. He has become a global name due to his performance and as per a report he earns around Rs 4 crores annually, which mostly comes from endorsements and public appearances.

After he clinched gold medal in the Olympics in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra became the second highest-paid athlete in terms of endorsements after cricketer Virat Kohli.

Neeraj Chopra’ luxurious lifestyle

Neeraj Chopra proudly owns a mega three-storey bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, located near Panipat. This magnanimous and luxurious residence has a dedicated area that beautifully showcases his remarkable achievements, including his prestigious Tokyo Olympics gold medal. He also owns high end cars like Range Rover Sport, worth above Rs 2 crore, Ford Mustang GT and Toyota Fortuner and bikes like Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster, Bajaj Pulsar 220F.