Neeraj Chopra says was 'confident would perform well' despite high wind speed

Neeraj Chopra

One can't say enough about Neeraj Chopra who went on to win the historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2022. Neeraj won silver at the final event, with his highest being 88.13m.

Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships. Not just that, he is also the only Indian to win an Olympic medal and a World Championship medal.

Talking about his win at the event, Neeraj said, "While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country.

"I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback & won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time".

While Neeraj Chopra won silver, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the bronze. Talking about the gold medalist, Neeraj said, "It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres...He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition."

With the next assignment being the Commonwealth Games, he said, "I will give my best in the Commonwealth Games, says India's Neeraj Chopra after landing the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships," according to ANI.