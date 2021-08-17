Neeraj Chopra says THIS in his support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was temporarily suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India for indiscipline during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, has garnered support from the sporting fraternity after she opened up about her struggles during the Games, mental health and concussion.

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra has extended his support for Vinesh saying she is one of India's best sportspersons adding that everyone is proud of her and will keep supporting her through the next phase of her career. "Every player steps onto the field with an aim to raise the pride of the nation. Vinesh Phogat is one of India's best athletes who has brought glory to the country on many occasions. We are all proud of you and will continue to support you in the next phase of your career."

Vinesh, who was one of India's top medal hopes in the games, in her column for The Indian Express a few days ago said that in India you fall as fast as you rise and everything is finished after you lose.

'You fall as fast as you rise'

The Wrestling Federation alleged that Vinesh refused to stay with the rest of the Indian women's wrestling contingent. Opening up about the allegations, Vinhesh talked about her struggles with the COVID-19 -- testing positive twice and that she feared for other athletes as well.

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested everyday for seven days. I wasn't. What if I got it on the flight and infected them? I was, in fact, thinking about them and wanted to stay away for 2-3 days to be sure that they were not at risk. What's the big deal?" she said, adding that she would have joined them after 2-3 days and had even begun training with fellow wrestler Seema. "So there's no question of me not being a team-player," Vinesh had written.

Vinesh felt that she was all alone in Tokyo and after she suffered from a concussion in 2017, the Japanese capital's humidity wasn't helping and she consumed salt capsules and drank electrolytes to deal with it. She also added that she had also taken on the IOA and the federation as she wasn't allowed her own physio for the game and she had to be her own physio.

Vinesh after winning the first round, lost in the quarter-finals and was out of the medal race. She said that she wasn't "getting the feel" and was anxious and hadn't eaten anything before her bout.