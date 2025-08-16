'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look

'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange

India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'

The Bengal Files trailer launch stopped; Kolkata Police arrives on scene; Vivek Agnihotri calls out 'dictatorship'

'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release

Did Putin send body double to meet Trump in Alaska? Conspiracy theories emerge, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 cr

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeSports

SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Himani pursued Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in the USA and possesses a dual MBA in Sports and Fitness Management as well as HR Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

TRENDING NOW

Himani Mor, the spouse of India's most celebrated athlete Neeraj Chopra, has chosen to take a break from tennis to concentrate on managing a sports-related business. The couple tied the knot on January 16, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family near Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Himani is a former tennis player. Himani pursued Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in the USA and possesses a dual MBA in Sports and Fitness Management as well as HR Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She has experience working part-time as an assistant coach and manager for a women's team in the US.

Chand Mor, Himani's father, confirmed this news to Dainik Bhaskar. He stated that Himani completed her degree in May of this year and that it was entirely her decision to step away from tennis after marriage to explore opportunities in a sports-related business.

The report also highlighted that Himani declined a job offer worth Rs 1.5 crore. “She also turned down a Rs 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” he was quoted saying. 

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani originates from Larsauli in Haryana and finished her education at Little Angels School in Sonipat — the same school that Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal attended. As a tennis player herself, Himani continued her studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and subsequently took on the role of a part-time volunteer assistant tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. Prior to her relocation to the US, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and physical science from Delhi University’s Miranda House. Her brother, Himanshu, is also a tennis player.

Himani has additionally worked as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, where she oversaw the women’s tennis team, managing training, scheduling, recruitment, and budget tasks. She has also obtained her master of science in sports management and administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management. Himani started participating in All India Tennis Association (AITA) tournaments in 2018, reaching a personal best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles during that same year.

Also read| 'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'I believe in...'
Malaika Arora hints at second marriage one year after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct lin
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE