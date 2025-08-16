Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Himani pursued Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in the USA and possesses a dual MBA in Sports and Fitness Management as well as HR Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

Himani Mor, the spouse of India's most celebrated athlete Neeraj Chopra, has chosen to take a break from tennis to concentrate on managing a sports-related business. The couple tied the knot on January 16, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family near Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Himani is a former tennis player. Himani pursued Sports Management at Southeastern Louisiana University in the USA and possesses a dual MBA in Sports and Fitness Management as well as HR Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She has experience working part-time as an assistant coach and manager for a women's team in the US.

Chand Mor, Himani's father, confirmed this news to Dainik Bhaskar. He stated that Himani completed her degree in May of this year and that it was entirely her decision to step away from tennis after marriage to explore opportunities in a sports-related business.

The report also highlighted that Himani declined a job offer worth Rs 1.5 crore. “She also turned down a Rs 1.5 crore sports-related job offer in the USA and instead will focus on her own business now,” he was quoted saying.

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani originates from Larsauli in Haryana and finished her education at Little Angels School in Sonipat — the same school that Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal attended. As a tennis player herself, Himani continued her studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and subsequently took on the role of a part-time volunteer assistant tennis coach at Franklin Pierce University. Prior to her relocation to the US, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and physical science from Delhi University’s Miranda House. Her brother, Himanshu, is also a tennis player.

Himani has additionally worked as a graduate assistant at Amherst College, where she oversaw the women’s tennis team, managing training, scheduling, recruitment, and budget tasks. She has also obtained her master of science in sports management and administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management. Himani started participating in All India Tennis Association (AITA) tournaments in 2018, reaching a personal best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles during that same year.

