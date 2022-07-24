Neeraj Chopra’s ‘roar’ trends after historic silver medal, video goes viral

Photo: Twitter/ @afiindia

One of the most successful track and field athletes in India’s history, Neeraj Chopra added yet another feather to his hat on Sunday with a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. The javelin throw ace ended India’s 19-year wait for a medal at the prestigious event with a throw of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt to secure the second position.

As the video of Neeraj’s medal-winning throw went viral, netizens soon picked up the awe-inspiring moment of passion right after the ace athlete released his javelin. A loud ‘roar’ that could be heard clearly amid the stadium’s noise soon took Twitter by storm. Check out the video here:

Several users hailed the roar as much as the throw. “Fantastic throw, fantastic roar”. “That roar though”. “I like that roar and man”. “That roar… got me”, the comments have been endless.

@Neeraj_chopra1 Effortlessly handsome,real and performer you are real diamond my King I liked that Roar and mane #NeerajChopra ji ,just wow pic.twitter.com/jWtBeH6731 — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) July 1, 2022

How Neeraj ended India’s 19-year wait?

While Neeraj Chopra had an underwhelming start with a foul throw, he followed it with a 82.39m throw and then a 86.37m one. In his fourth attempt, Chopra hit a distance of 88.13m, which brought him to the second spot.

In fact, Chopra had a chance at gold but his final two attempts ended up as foul throws. Nonetheless, he became India’s first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships. The first was long jump ace Anju Bobby George who had bagged bronze at the Paris World Championships in 2003. Congratulations poured in for Chopra after the win, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ | Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm