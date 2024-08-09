Twitter
Aanand L Rai confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3, reveals when Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan will return: 'We have a great story'

Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Just like IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, these sisters also cracked state civil exams, they are from...

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

She congratulated Nadeem for his victory and said she is happy for Nadeem for winning gold and all athletes are like his own children.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024
Neeraj Chopra with Arshad Nadeem holding national flag after the javelin throw final
Neeraj Chopra, India’s gold medallist of Tokyo Olympics, has performed extraordinarily and won a silver medal at the Men’s javelin throw event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra, up against a field of world-class athletes, was able to get the throw of 89.45 metres with which he ranked second only to Pakistani Arshad Nadeem who sets the record for the gold medal with the throw of 92.97 metres. Chopra’s performance was marked by a challenging series of throws, with him fouling 5 out of 6 throws attempts. Despite this, he earned his place on the podium. 

His family expressed immense pride in his achievement. His mother, Saroj Devi shared her joy stating, “We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold, he was injured, so we are happy with his performance.” She also congratulated Nadeem for his victory and said she is happy for Nadeem for winning gold and all athletes are like his own children. Further, she expressed her plans to prepare Neeraj’s favourite meal upon his return home.

Neeraj’s father Satish Kumar reflected on the competition, saying, “Everyone has their day; today was Pakistan’s day, but have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us.” Their supportive comments highlight a spirit of sportsmanship and unity, resonating with fans and showcasing the positive aspects of athletic competition. The reaction on social media has been overwhelming supportive, with many celebrating Chopra’s resilience and talent

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
