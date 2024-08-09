‘Nadeem is like…’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother after javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024

She congratulated Nadeem for his victory and said she is happy for Nadeem for winning gold and all athletes are like his own children.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s gold medallist of Tokyo Olympics, has performed extraordinarily and won a silver medal at the Men’s javelin throw event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chopra, up against a field of world-class athletes, was able to get the throw of 89.45 metres with which he ranked second only to Pakistani Arshad Nadeem who sets the record for the gold medal with the throw of 92.97 metres. Chopra’s performance was marked by a challenging series of throws, with him fouling 5 out of 6 throws attempts. Despite this, he earned his place on the podium.

His family expressed immense pride in his achievement. His mother, Saroj Devi shared her joy stating, “We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold, he was injured, so we are happy with his performance.” She also congratulated Nadeem for his victory and said she is happy for Nadeem for winning gold and all athletes are like his own children. Further, she expressed her plans to prepare Neeraj’s favourite meal upon his return home.

#WATCH | Haryana: On Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, his mother Saroj Devi says, "We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold...he was injured, so we are happy with his performance..." pic.twitter.com/6VxfMZD0rF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Neeraj’s father Satish Kumar reflected on the competition, saying, “Everyone has their day; today was Pakistan’s day, but have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us.” Their supportive comments highlight a spirit of sportsmanship and unity, resonating with fans and showcasing the positive aspects of athletic competition. The reaction on social media has been overwhelming supportive, with many celebrating Chopra’s resilience and talent