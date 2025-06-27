India's Golden Boy's heartfelt gesture for a fan is winning hearts of many, who was seeking Rs 2,000 on social media for...

Neeraj Chopra, a double Olympic medallist, showcased humility and generosity after he surprised his fan on his X handle. A social media user named Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran from Coimbatore has responded to a post on X, expressing his dream of attending the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru and requesting Rs 2,000 to help cover his expenses. The inaugural edition of Neeraj Chopra Classic is set to take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 5.

Neeraj stunned Ranjith with a reply to him wherein he offered a 'full VVIP experience' to him and a hotel room booked at Radisson. ''Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!'' Neeraj Chopra wrote offering a fully paid trip to his fan.

And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon! https://t.co/aQvkNEnLry — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 27, 2025

Deets about NC Classic event

His post instantly went viral, garnering many likes and shares. Neeraj's act captured the spirit of the NC Classic, India's first-ever World Athletics Category 'A' Javelin competition, and underscored his commitment to making the sport accessible to all. The NC Classic will host 12 of the best Javelin throwers from around the globe, including the likes of Paris Olympics silver medalist Anderson Peters and former World Champion Julius Yego. Tickets to the blockbuster event are available on District by Zomato.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Neeraj touched the 90 metres mark for the first time at the Doha Diamond League last month.

