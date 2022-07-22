Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

World Athletics Championships 2022: Watch Neeraj Chopra qualify for final with first throw of 88.39m

Win in Oregon will see Chopra become the 1st men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008-09.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

World Athletics Championships 2022: Watch Neeraj Chopra qualify for final with first throw of 88.39m
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final of the World Athletics Championships 2022

The golden boy of India Neeraj Chopra, just proved to all why he is the best as he made his way into the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in his first throw itself. It took him 12 seconds and just one throw of 88.39m on Friday during the men's javelin qualification event to make it through to the final at Oregon, United States of America. 

The qualification mark to make it to the final was 83.50m which Chopra breached in his first attempt. This will be Neeraj Chopra's first-ever senior World Championship final.

WATCH:

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic joined him in the final list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m as well.

Neeraj, with an effort of 87.58 metres in Tokyo last year had become the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics. He in fact had recently clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

He had thrown a personal best of 89.30m at last month's Paavo Nurmi Games before improving it to 89.94m at the Diamond League.

READ | Watch: Neeraj Chopra breaks national record again with throw of 89.94m at Diamond League

A win in Oregon will see Chopra become the first men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway in 2008-09.

Currently, long jumper Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian to claim a Worlds medal with a bronze in 2003.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Arvind Goyal, Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.