World Athletics Championships 2022: Watch Neeraj Chopra qualify for final with first throw of 88.39m

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final of the World Athletics Championships 2022

The golden boy of India Neeraj Chopra, just proved to all why he is the best as he made his way into the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in his first throw itself. It took him 12 seconds and just one throw of 88.39m on Friday during the men's javelin qualification event to make it through to the final at Oregon, United States of America.

The qualification mark to make it to the final was 83.50m which Chopra breached in his first attempt. This will be Neeraj Chopra's first-ever senior World Championship final.

he wants one & done" #NeerajChopra does it pretty quickly & with ease



With 88.39m, Olympic Champion from #India enters his first #WorldAthleticsChamps final in some style at #Oregon2022

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic joined him in the final list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m as well.

Neeraj, with an effort of 87.58 metres in Tokyo last year had become the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics. He in fact had recently clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

He had thrown a personal best of 89.30m at last month's Paavo Nurmi Games before improving it to 89.94m at the Diamond League.

A win in Oregon will see Chopra become the first men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway in 2008-09.

Currently, long jumper Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian to claim a Worlds medal with a bronze in 2003.