Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury

Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury as per the latest reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury as per the latest reports. Neeraj, who most recently won the silver medal at World Athletics Championship 2022, was India's best hope for winning gold at the Birmingham Games. 

Neeraj had won the gold medal in Javelin throw at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Goldcoast. However, the 24-year-old won't be able to defend his title after picking up an injury. 

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association confirmed to news agency ANI, that Chopra had picked up an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where his 88.13m throw clinched him a silver medal, while Grenada's Anderson Peter won the gold. 

READ| Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm

Earlier, the athlete from Harayan had revealed that he felt some stiffness in his thigh, after his fourth attempt which clinched him the silver medal, but resulted in foul throws in his last two attempts.

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," Neeraj had said while speaking to the media at the World Championship. 

This comes as a huge blow to the Indian contingent as Neeraj was expected to win the gold in Javelin. 

