Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games and Diamond League Final: Know why

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Asian Games and the Diamond League Final 2026. Know why India’s 'Golden Boy' is out of both events.

Neeraj Chopra, India's 'Golden Boy', has ended his 2026 season early after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training. Due to this, he has been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games. Taking to his official social media handles, Chopra informed fans about his injury and wrote, ''After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.''

Expressing disappointment at the setback, he added, ''It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support.''

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For those unversed, Chopra finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League with a season-best throw of 88.05 metres. He missed out on the first position by just nine centimetres, which Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched with his brilliant 88.15-metre throw.

Notably, Chopra competed in just two events in the 2026 season, in which he finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League and second in the Commonwealth Games. However, he failed to touch the 86-metre mark in both events.

Meanwhile, Chopra's absence from the upcoming events of the season will be a major setback for India's athletic contingent, specifically at the Asian Games.