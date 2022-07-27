Neeraj Chopra reacts after being ruled out of CWG 2022, says 'I was looking forward to..'

Neeraj Chopra penned a lengthy note after being ruled out of CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and one of India's biggest hopes for bringing home gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Birmingham games, through injury on Tuesday. Later in the day, Chopra reacted as he shared a long note, revealing just how disappointed he was to not be able to represent India at CWG 2022.

The 24-year-old had won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Goldcoast, however, having picked up an injury during the fourth attempt of his World Atheltics Championship final, where Neeraj won a silver medal, the ace Javelin thrower has been advised one month's rest.

Taking to social media, Neeraj shared a lengthy note, wherein he talked about how he was looking forward to being India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony of CWG 2022, adding that he will continue to support his fellow Indian athletes.

"Hello everyone, I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks," read a statement from the Haryana-born athlete.

"I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury. Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days' time," Neeraj Chopra added.

"For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks," he concluded.

Neeraj recently became only the second ever Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship, keeping up his good run of form since the Tokyo Olympics, when he stumped up a throw of 87.58m to win a historic gold for India in Javelin.