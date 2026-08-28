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Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing Zurich meet; Rumesh Pathirage tops standings

Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2026 Diamond League Final despite missing the Zurich meet. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage tops the javelin standings, while Chopra will compete in the season-ending final in Brussels on September 4-5.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing Zurich meet; Rumesh Pathirage tops standings
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Neeraj Chopra has successfully qualified for the Diamond League 2026 final, scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 4-5. The Indian javelin throw sensation accumulated 12 points, which was sufficient for him to earn a place in this season's concluding event. He did not participate in the recent Zurich meet held on August 27.

Despite competing in only two Diamond League events this season, Neeraj has made it to the six-man final. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who has been in exceptional form, topped the men's javelin throw standings with 39 points.

Neeraj Chopra achieved his season's best throw in Lausanne

The 28-year-old kicked off his season at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, where he finished in fourth place with a throw of 85.69m. However, he improved his performance significantly, recording his season's best throw of 88.05m to secure second place at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21.

Neeraj was the champion of the 2022 Diamond League. The two-time Olympic medalist also earned a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a throw of 85.83m.

Rumesh Pathirage clinches victory at the Zurich Diamond League

Pathirage triumphed at the Zurich Diamond League with an impressive throw of 92.07m in his sixth and final attempt, securing the top position. Grenada's Anderson Peters came in second with a throw of 86.93m, while Poland's Dawid Wegner finished third with a throw of 85.16m.

How did Neeraj Chopra accumulate 12 points in the Diamond League?

The Diamond League season consists of 14 meetings. Athletes earn points ranging from 1 to 8 based on their finishing position in each event, in descending order. Neeraj finished fourth in Doha, earning 5 points, and his second-place finish in Lausanne netted him 7 points, bringing his total to 12.

Also read| India to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in October as AIFF confirms international friendlies

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