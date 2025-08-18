'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich despite skipping Silesia leg, here's how

The men's javelin final of the Diamond League will take place on August 28. But has Neeraj Chopra officially confirmed his participation in the Zurich Final?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin star, has confirmed his place in the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Switzerland. His qualification comes as per the latest standings released after the Silesia leg on Saturday, as per Olympics.com. The two-time Olympic medallist did not feature in the Silesia Diamond League. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has skipped the Diamond League circuit this year.

How Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League 2025 despite skipping Silesia leg

With 15 points from two Diamond League appearances this season, Chopra has already sealed his qualification for the finale. The men's javelin final to decide the champion of the Diamond League will take place on August 28.

The 27-year-old Indian star has been in fine form this year. He clinched victory at the Paris leg with a throw of 88.16m, after producing a national record-breaking 90.23m effort in Doha, where he finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber.

Will Neeraj Chopra play in the Zurich Final?

Chopra, who lifted the Diamond League trophy in 2022 and finished runner-up in 2023 and 2024, has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the Zurich Final.

Who are Neeraj Chopra's competitors?

Both Chopra and Weber are tied on 15 points in second place, while Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the London 2012 Olympic champion, leads the standings with 17 points from three events. Walcott finished second in Silesia with an effort of 82.54m. The men's javelin line-up in Zurich is also expected to include two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Luiz Mauricio Da Silva of Brazil in the finale.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
