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Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Commonwealth Games despite fourth-place finish at Doha Diamond League

Despite finishing in the fourth spot in the Doha Diamond League, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra has secured a place for the upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 06:55 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Commonwealth Games despite fourth-place finish at Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Pic Credits: Instagram/dohadiamondleague)
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India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra has secured a place at the upcoming Commonwealth Games after surpassing the qualification mark at the Doha Diamond League despite finishing fourth. Yes, you read it right! The 28-year-old made his comeback at the Doha Diamond League after being out of action for nearly eight months due to a back injury.

 

Ahead of the Doha event, Neeraj said that the upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games would not be an easy one for him as all of his opponents have thrown 90m or more. ''All of them have thrown 90m, so the Commonwealth Games will not be less than the Olympics or World Championships, it will be a really tough competition,'' Neeraj Chopra had said.

 

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League

 

After a hiatus of nearly eight months, Neeraj registered a foul throw in his first attempt. He finally got into the competition with his third attempt, which registered a throw of 85.69 metres and secured third position in the charts with the end of the third round.

 

To remain in the top three, Neeraj needed a throw above 86 metres in the 5th round and qualify for the final shootout. However, things went all south for the former Olympic gold medallist as he recorded another foul throw, bringing him down to 4th position.

 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage topped the contest with an 88.68-metre throw. Grenada's Anderson Peters finished second with 86.38 metres, and the US' Curtis Thompson secured third place with 85.99 metres.

 

 

For the record, the 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to commence on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

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