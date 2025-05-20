Neeraj rose as a youngster with gold medals in the South Asian and World U20 Championships (2016), an Asian U20 Championships silver (2016), and an Asian Championships gold (2017).

India's world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an outing to remember, as he became the first Indian to cross the 90 m mark in the sport on Mayu 16. But he could not secure the top spot on the podium this time, after a monstrous throw by Germany's Julian Weber at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, breaking his own national record. However, this journey was not easy for a man who has come from Haryana's small village. Let's delve deeper to know more about him.

Neeraj Chopra educational qualification

Neeraj Chopra, who won the Olympic silver medal in javelin, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Neeraj Chopra's net worth

As of 2024, Neeraj Chopra’s net worth was Rs 37 crore, and the sources of income are international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. However, after being promoted to a higher rank in the Army, his salary has been updated. According to a Defence data, the monthly salary of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army ranges between Rs 1,21,200 and Rs 2,12,400, considering the service years and allowances. His salary is given according to the paygrade under the 7th Pay Commission.

He has become a global name due to his performance and as per a report he earns around Rs 4 crores annually, which mostly comes from endorsements and public appearances.

Neeraj Chopra's luxurious life

Neeraj Chopra owns a lavish three-story bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, is a testament to his success, featuring a dedicated area showcasing his achievements, including his Tokyo Olympics gold medal. His impressive collection of luxury vehicles includes a Range Rover Sport (valued over Rs 2 crore), Ford Mustang GT, and Toyota Fortuner, as well as high-end bikes like a Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster and Bajaj Pulsar 220F.

When did Neeraj Chopra earned fame?

Neeraj rose as a youngster with gold medals in the South Asian and World U20 Championships (2016), an Asian U20 Championships silver (2016), and an Asian Championships gold (2017). His first breakthrough came at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, where with an effort of 86.47 m, he became the first-ever Indian javelin thrower to win a gold medal.

In the Asian Games that year, Neeraj also became the country's first javelin thrower to land an Asian Games gold with a throw of 88.04 m.

It was his Tokyo Olympics medal that gave Neeraj the high-profile status he enjoys today. On that historic day of August 7, when Neeraj launched his javelin 87.58 m in the air, it also launched his career into the next stratosphere of stardom. Came a plenty of advertisement offers, endorsements, media mics, social media followers, etc, but it did not disturb 'The Zone' of a champion.During the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, US, he became the first Indian male to secure a medal, winning the silver medal at the championships with a throw of 88.13 m. He was the second Indian medalist at the event after Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

During the Paris Olympics next year in August, Neeraj was expected to defend his title, heading into the event as a hot favourite due to his consistency. However, only one of his throws (of 89.45 m) was deemed legit as he came second after a shockingly monstrous throw of 92.97 m from arch-rival Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, which became an Olympic record.

Struggling with some injuries, Neeraj came all fired up. After spending enough time away from the game to heal from his injuries, and now under a new coach, Jan Zelezny, Neeraj finally made up for the slight disappointment of Paris by touching the 90 m mark for the first time at Doha during the Diamond League.

With this throw, one could safely say Neeraj has done it all. Surely, there are many more events to compete in and many more golds to add, but he has ticked all the boxes.