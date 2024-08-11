Twitter
Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

Where is Bangladesh's St. Martin Island that ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accused US of trying to control?

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

Meet school dropout who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, earned Rs 2, now has Rs 900 crore net worth, she owns..

Abhinav Bindra honored with prestigious 'Olympic Order' at IOC session in Paris

Sports

Sports

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Recently, Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a remarkable throw of 89.45 meters.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more
Courtesy: X
Neeraj Chopra, the renowned Indian javelin thrower, has captured the attention of the world with his exceptional athletic abilities, substantial wealth, and opulent lifestyle. Despite encountering obstacles such as injuries, he perseveres in his sport and savors the rewards of his triumphs.

Most recently, Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a remarkable throw of 89.45 meters, a feat that stands as one of the highlights of his career. Despite his remarkable accomplishments, he remains steadfast in his commitment to surmounting challenges in his training and refining his technique.

Net worth

As of 2024, Neeraj Chopra's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 37 crore ($4.5 million USD). His income streams are derived from various sources, including earnings from international competitions, endorsements, and his position as a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. Chopra's monthly income amounts to around Rs 30 lakh, resulting in an annual income exceeding Rs 4 crore.

Luxurious house

Neeraj Chopra is the proud owner of a magnificent three-storey bungalow in Khandra, Haryana, situated near Panipat. This exquisite residence boasts a dedicated area that beautifully showcases his remarkable achievements, including his prestigious Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

Swanky car collection

Neeraj Chopra's car collection is just as remarkable as his athletic accomplishments. His impressive fleet includes:

- Range Rover Sport: Valued at over Rs 2 crore.
- Ford Mustang GT: Priced at approximately Rs 93.52 lakh.
- Toyota Fortuner: Available in models ranging from Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh.

In addition to his impressive collection, he also owns a Mahindra XUV 700, generously gifted to him by Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, as well as a Mahindra Thar.

High-end bikes

Neeraj Chopra, in addition to his collection of cars, also possesses two motorcycles:

1. Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster: Valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh.
2. Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Valued at over Rs 1 lakh.

Brand associations

Neeraj Chopra has established partnerships with renowned brands including Nike, Omega, Procter & Gamble, Gatorade, and Under Armour. These endorsements play a crucial role in bolstering his income and elevating his public image.

Also read| Watch: Kieron Pollard destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes in The Hundred

Also read| Watch: Kieron Pollard destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes in The Hundred
