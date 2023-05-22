Neeraj Chopra makes India proud once again; creates history as Number 1 Men’s Javelin athlete

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (Photo - Twitter)

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has made the entire country proud once again by scripting a new history for Indian track stars. Neeraj Chopra set a new record by becoming the first Indian to attain the world number 1 ranking in the men's javelin discipline on Monday, 22 May.

Neeraj Chopra, a name that will now be etched into history books in India, has been given the World Number 1 rank in Men’s Javelin, a position which has never been secured by any Indian in the history of the sport.

Chopra, who won the gold medal in the men’s category javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, dethroned previously world number 1 Anderson Peters from the position. His remarkable 87.59 meters throw etches his name in history, getting him the gold medal in the Olympics.

After his win in the 2021 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra’s journey as a stellar athlete had just begun. Neeraj Chopra brought home the Silver medal from the World Championship in 2022 following his stellar Olympic throw and also went on to win the Diamond League.

While Neeraj Chopra has secured the top spot in the world rankings in Men’s Javelin, there are three total Indian athletes in the Top 10 list. While DP Manu is in the sixth spot, Rohit Yadav is in the 10th spot on the list. Meanwhile, Pakistani track star Arshad Nadeem secured the fifth spot.

Neeraj Chopra still aims high for the future of the country in athletics and sports, and still continuing to train for the Paris Olympics, set to take place in 2024.

After his win at the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra said to the media, “It was a very hard win, but I’m happy, It’s a really good start for me. I hope to come in first place in the next competitions and to keep consistent during this season.”