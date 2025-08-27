Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh offers prayers to tiny Ganpati idol in adorable photos; see viral pics

Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich

Neeraj Chopra has competed in two Diamond League meets this season – finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m and winning the Paris leg with 88.16m.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin star, is set to compete in the men's javelin throw competition in a bid to reclaim the trophy at the Diamond League Final 2025. While the two-day Diamond League Final starts on Wednesday, Chopra's javelin throw event is scheduled for Thursday. The first day of the Final will see five field disciplines held at a street event on Zurich's Sechselautenplatz, directly in front of the city's iconic opera house.

The 27-year-old Indian athlete has competed in two Diamond League meets this season – finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m and winning the Paris leg with 88.16m. Having secured his berth in the final, he opted to sit out the Silesia and Brussels leg of the 2025 Diamond League season.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in the Diamond League Final start?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 28 when the javelin throw final will be held. The men's javelin event at the Diamond League Final 2025 will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday (August 28).

Where to watch the men's javelin event of the Diamond League Final 2025?

The men's pole vault final will be streamed live on the Diamond League YouTube and Facebook page. The Zurich Final will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India.

READ | Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

Javelin throw final in Zurich 

The javelin throw final in Zurich features a strong seven-man line-up, with six athletes ranked inside the world's top 10. Grenada's Anderson Peters will enter the competition as the reigning Diamond League champion, having pipped Neeraj by a single centimetre in Brussels last year.

Who are competing in the javelin throw event of the Diamond League final?

Neeraj Chopra (India), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), Julian Weber (Germany), Simon Wieland (Switzerland) and Julius Yego (Kenya).

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight; watch video
Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight;
Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill 20 people, including 5 journalists
Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill 20 people, including 5 journalists
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE