Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin star, is set to compete in the men's javelin throw competition in a bid to reclaim the trophy at the Diamond League Final 2025. While the two-day Diamond League Final starts on Wednesday, Chopra's javelin throw event is scheduled for Thursday. The first day of the Final will see five field disciplines held at a street event on Zurich's Sechselautenplatz, directly in front of the city's iconic opera house.

The 27-year-old Indian athlete has competed in two Diamond League meets this season – finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m and winning the Paris leg with 88.16m. Having secured his berth in the final, he opted to sit out the Silesia and Brussels leg of the 2025 Diamond League season.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event in the Diamond League Final start?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 28 when the javelin throw final will be held. The men's javelin event at the Diamond League Final 2025 will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday (August 28).

Where to watch the men's javelin event of the Diamond League Final 2025?

The men's pole vault final will be streamed live on the Diamond League YouTube and Facebook page. The Zurich Final will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India.

Javelin throw final in Zurich

The javelin throw final in Zurich features a strong seven-man line-up, with six athletes ranked inside the world's top 10. Grenada's Anderson Peters will enter the competition as the reigning Diamond League champion, having pipped Neeraj by a single centimetre in Brussels last year.

Who are competing in the javelin throw event of the Diamond League final?

Neeraj Chopra (India), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), Julian Weber (Germany), Simon Wieland (Switzerland) and Julius Yego (Kenya).

(With inputs from IANS)