Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details

Neeraj Chopra has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League meet.

Paris Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League meet, set to take place on Thursday. Neeraj, who recently achieved a season-best throw of 89.45 meters in Paris, has had limited appearances in Diamond League events this season due to a groin injury, with only one competition in Doha.

The eleventh installment of the 2024 Diamond League is scheduled for August 22, 2024, at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. This highly anticipated track-and-field event will showcase several gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the talented Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a silver medal in the recent games. With Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem not in attendance, Neeraj is widely regarded as the frontrunner for victory in Switzerland. Nevertheless, he will face formidable competition from five of the top six javelin throwers from the Paris Olympics, including bronze medallist Anderson Peters.

Furthermore, Neeraj will be facing tough competition from Jakub Vadlejch, who outperformed him in the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, and Julian Weber, who emerged victorious in the Paris Diamond League. Despite currently holding the fourth position in the Diamond League standings, Neeraj is determined to secure a top-six finish in order to secure a coveted spot in the Diamond League Final in Brussels next month. The upcoming Lausanne event will feature the participation of several esteemed Olympic champions, including Armand Duplantis from Sweden, who is aiming to continue his unbeaten streak in international competitions. Additionally, Sam Kendricks from the USA and Emmanouil Karalis from Greece, who clinched the silver and bronze medals in the pole vault event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will also be showcasing their skills on the field.

Entry list for the Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra (IND): SB - 89.45m; PB - 89.94m

Roderick Genki Dean (JPN): SB - 82.48m; PB - 84.28m

Lassi Etelatalo (FIN): SB - 84.67m; PB - 86.44m

Artur Felfner (UKR): SB - 83.95m; PB - 84.32m

Andrian Mardare (MDA): SB - 84.13m; PB - 86.66m

Edis Matusevicius (LTU): SB - 85.68m; PB - 89.17m

Anderson Peters (GRN): SB - 88.63m; PB - 93.07m

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): SB - 88.65m; PB - 90.88m

Julian Weber (GER): SB - 88.37m; PB - 89.54m

Julius Yego (KEN): SB - 87.72m; PB - 92.72m

Live Streaming Details

When will Neeraj Chopra compete in the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event start at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled to begin at 12:12 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League live on TV and online?

The Javelin Throw event featuring Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network in India. Fans can also live-stream the match on the JioCinema app and website.

