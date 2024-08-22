Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

7 longest living dog breeds

7 longest living dog breeds

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

HomeSports

Sports

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details

Neeraj Chopra has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League meet.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2024, Lausanne: Date, time, javelin throw entry list and live streaming details
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Paris Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League meet, set to take place on Thursday. Neeraj, who recently achieved a season-best throw of 89.45 meters in Paris, has had limited appearances in Diamond League events this season due to a groin injury, with only one competition in Doha.

The eleventh installment of the 2024 Diamond League is scheduled for August 22, 2024, at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. This highly anticipated track-and-field event will showcase several gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the talented Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a silver medal in the recent games. With Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem not in attendance, Neeraj is widely regarded as the frontrunner for victory in Switzerland. Nevertheless, he will face formidable competition from five of the top six javelin throwers from the Paris Olympics, including bronze medallist Anderson Peters.

Furthermore, Neeraj will be facing tough competition from Jakub Vadlejch, who outperformed him in the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, and Julian Weber, who emerged victorious in the Paris Diamond League. Despite currently holding the fourth position in the Diamond League standings, Neeraj is determined to secure a top-six finish in order to secure a coveted spot in the Diamond League Final in Brussels next month. The upcoming Lausanne event will feature the participation of several esteemed Olympic champions, including Armand Duplantis from Sweden, who is aiming to continue his unbeaten streak in international competitions. Additionally, Sam Kendricks from the USA and Emmanouil Karalis from Greece, who clinched the silver and bronze medals in the pole vault event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will also be showcasing their skills on the field.

Entry list for the Lausanne Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra (IND): SB - 89.45m; PB - 89.94m

Roderick Genki Dean (JPN): SB - 82.48m; PB - 84.28m

Lassi Etelatalo (FIN): SB - 84.67m; PB - 86.44m

Artur Felfner (UKR): SB - 83.95m; PB - 84.32m

Andrian Mardare (MDA): SB - 84.13m; PB - 86.66m

Edis Matusevicius (LTU): SB - 85.68m; PB - 89.17m

Anderson Peters (GRN): SB - 88.63m; PB - 93.07m

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): SB - 88.65m; PB - 90.88m

Julian Weber (GER): SB - 88.37m; PB - 89.54m

Julius Yego (KEN): SB - 87.72m; PB - 92.72m

Live Streaming Details

When will Neeraj Chopra compete in the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event start at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled to begin at 12:12 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League live on TV and online?

The Javelin Throw event featuring Neeraj Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network in India. Fans can also live-stream the match on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for Champions Trophy 2025, it's not Yashasvi Jaiswal

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement