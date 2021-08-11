This Indian sportsperson's brand value is second to Virat Kohli and it's NOT MS Dhoni or Akshay Kumar

According to reports, several big brands are trying to rope in top athletes for endorsements after the success in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Several big companies are coming forward to support top athletes after India's stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian Olympic contingent recently returned to the country after Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by bagging the gold medal, taking India’s medal tally to 7, the best ever in the prestigious sporting event.

Various brands across wearables, e-commerce, autos, consumer electronics product categories are willing to sign gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Many are interested in signing up PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu and others.

Parth Jindal, Founder, IIS and JSW Sports in an interview to a leading portal that Neeraj Chopra's is now commanding endorsement value that is second only to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Jindal added that Neeraj's popularity has jumped many times after he won the gold medal in javelin throw event. According to Jindal, Neeraj's success at Tokyo Olympics will inspire the youth of the country to come up and participate in Olympic sports.

Neeraj Chopra is also the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at the prestigious sporting event. Neeraj chopra belongs to Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana and he threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m on his second attempt in the finals to claim gold medal.