Neeraj Chopra took home the silver medal at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, achieving an impressive throw of 84.14 meters while Germany's Julian Weber clinched the title.

In a performance reminiscent of the Doha Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra came in second to Julian Weber at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 in Poland on May 23. Neeraj's best throw was 84.14m, which he achieved on his final attempt, while Germany's Julian Weber took the top spot with an impressive throw of 86.12m.

Neeraj secured his second-place finish by edging out Anderson Peters from Grenada, who managed a best throw of 83.24m in the third round. Julian Weber led the competition with his best throw of 86.12m, which he accomplished in the second round.

Neeraj had a bit of a rocky start, beginning with a foul throw on his first attempt. He followed that up with an 81.28m throw in the second round but then faced consecutive fouls in the third and fourth rounds.

He bounced back with an improved throw of 81.80m in the fifth round before ultimately clinching second place with his final throw of 84.14m. This marks the 22nd consecutive event where Neeraj has finished in the top two, with his last finish outside that range dating back to the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 26, 2021.

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist and the reigning World Champion, kicked off his 2025 season with a strong performance at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April, where he won with a throw of 84.52m in what was essentially a training event. He then showcased his excellent form at the Doha Diamond League, where he not only surpassed his personal best but also set a new national record, becoming the first Indian, the third Asian, and only the 25th athlete overall to break the coveted 90m barrier. The other two Asian throwers to achieve this remarkable milestone are Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, with a throw of 92.97m, and Chao-Tsun Cheng from Chinese Taipei, who reached 91.36m.

India's javelin superstar is set to compete next at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic on June 24.

Also read| 'If he can’t keep up to the standards...': Ajit Agarkar makes huge revelation on Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement