India's Golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, made his country proud once again as he clinched the Javelin Throw title at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in Czechia.

Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday scripted history as he won the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. With his best throw of 85.29 metres, the reigning Olympic and world champion secured the top spot. With this win, Neeraj Chopra also extended his streak of finishing in the top two spots for the 24th consecutive time. This win also marks his third consecutive victory this season, after his gold medal-winning performance at the Paris Diamond League and an invitational meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

THERE IT IS!



Neeraj Chopra answers back with a brilliant 85.29m throw to get the lead.



He moves to the first spot.



VC: Ostrava Golden Spike#Ostrava #CraftingVictories pic.twitter.com/TBoE9J37sf — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 24, 2025

South Africa's Douw Smit finished second, with his best throw of 84.12 metres. However, his final throw wasn't close to his best one and reached just 81.90 metres.

Grenadian javelin thrower secured the third spot with his best throw of 83.63 metres. In his final attempt, the 2019 world champion reached just 81.53 metres to finish 3rd. Neeraj’s upcoming event will be the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, which is scheduled to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 5.