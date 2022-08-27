Search icon
Lausanne Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra creates history, finishes 1st with monster 89.08m throw

The Lausanne Diamond League meet marked Chopra's return after the injury that he picked up at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra

Before his first throw at the Lausanne Diamond League meet had landed, Neeraj Chopra had his arms raised in excitement, a scene all too familiar. As it turned out, the attempt  a monstrous 89.08m throw  was enough to ensure him finish first and continue his remarkable year.

None of the competitors came close to emulating his throw, with Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic placing second with a best attempt of 85.88m and Curtis Thompson of the United States completing the podium.

 

The Lausanne Diamond League meet marked Chopra's return after the injury that he picked up at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The injury meant he couldn't defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham.

In the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, Chopra had thrown a personal best of 89.94m and had finished second.

Neeraj has qualified for the Diamond League final, which will be held on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as the 2023 World Championships, which has a qualification mark of 85.20m, thanks to his performance in the Lausanne DL. 

With seven points, Neeraj is fourth in the Diamond League points rankings. Notably, only the top six scorers at the end of the Diamond League advance to the final.

Cheering him from the stands at Diamond League Meet in Lausanne was another Olympic champion from India, Beijing gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, who posted a picture with Neeraj after the event and wrote: "Wonderful to watch @Neeraj_chopra1 in action in Lausanne. Many many Congratulations!"

 

