Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Date, time, live streaming - All you need to know as India hosts its first javelin super show

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, recognized with the esteemed World Athletics Gold level status will highlight elite global athletes while also positioning India prominently on the international athletics stage.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium will be the center of attention this Saturday, July 5, 2025, for the first Neeraj Chopra Classic. This historic event is India's first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level meet for the javelin throw. It promises to be an exciting night of world-class athletics on Indian soil.

The event, which is being led by the two-time Olympic medalist himself, is going to be a turning point for Indian athletics, bringing together a strong group of international and Indian athletes.

Important Information at a Glance: The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is a World Athletics Continental Tour event at the Gold Level.

Place: Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Time: The main javelin throw event will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Star Sports Network will show the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live. Watch Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

For people who are on the go, the event will be streamed live on JioCinema and Hotstar. The World Athletics website might also have a free live stream for people all over the world.

Tickets: For fans in Bengaluru, tickets are available for purchase online via District by Zomato, with prices starting from Rs 299.

Participants: There will be a competitive field of 12 people at the event, with India's own Neeraj Chopra in charge. He will have to compete against a lot of other famous athletes from around the world and Indian athletes.

International Participants:

Thomas Röhler (Germany) - 2016 Olympic Champion

Julius Yego (Kenya) - 2015 World Champion and 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist

Curtis Thompson (USA) - Pan American Games Champion

Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland) - European U23 Gold Medallist

Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil) - Multiple South American Medallist

Martin Konecny (Czech Republic) - European Championships Finalist

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) - Asian Throws Champion

Indian Contingent:

Neeraj Chopra - Reigning Olympic and World Champion

Sachin Yadav - 2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist

Rohit Yadav - National Games Silver Medallist

Sahil Silwal - National Inter-State Gold Medallist

Yashvir Singh - Asian Championships Standout

Note: Two-time world champion Anderson Peters and India's Kishore Jena have withdrawn from the event due to injuries.

