Neeraj Chopra celebrates successful javelin throw season in Switzerland, check pics

Chopra is likely to miss the upcoming 36th National Games in Gujarat as he will not have enough time to train and participate after a vacation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra celebrates successful javelin throw season in Switzerland, check pics
Neeraj Chopra

Having ended his international season with the Trophy in the Zurich Diamond League here, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is celebrating his triumph in Switzerland with adventure sports like skydiving and jetboating on the menu.

Chopra, who is currently vacationing in Switzerland, has confessed his love for the country before and now with some time on his hands has been trying everything from Skydiving to jetboating along with his close group, accompanied by his cousin, coach and uncle.

The 23-year-old from Haryana has been posting about his adventures on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

In his recent Instagram post, Chopra is seen posing with his javelin in the Swiss Alps. Very recently the athlete gifted his gold-medal winning javelin from the Tokyo 2020 to The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In what was an iconic moment for the sportsman, Chopra's javelin joined the Hall of Fame, sharing the spotlight with other equally legendary items from India like the hockey stick of Dhyan Chand from the 1936 Berlin Games, the boxing gloves of Mary Kom, and Abhinav Bindra's triumphant rifle from Beijing 2008.

Like anyone else, Chopra is making the most of his time off in the beautiful country of Switzerland. He also shared a reel with a glimpse of him snow-tubing and tobogganing at Jungfraujoch, considered the rooftop of Europe, and captioned as "Having snow much fun".

