Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, May 16. With an impressive throw of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, Neeraj became the 25th athlete in history to break this significant barrier. The 27-year-old had previously come close to this achievement, with his best throw of 89.94 meters recorded at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

Neeraj began the competition with a sensational throw of 88.44 meters, securing an early lead in Doha. This performance not only showcased his exceptional talent but also qualified him for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where the qualifying standard was set at 85.5 meters. Following him in the competition, Olympic bronze medalist Anderson Peters finished second with a throw of 85.64 meters, while Keshorn Walcott claimed third place with a distance of 84.65 meters. Although Neeraj's second attempt resulted in a foul, his initial throw set a high standard that the other competitors struggled to match.

The Neeraj Chopra 90m Throw pic.twitter.com/A1oq4fVQbm — Romil Shukla (@RomilShukla) May 16, 2025

In his third attempt, Neeraj delivered another outstanding performance, breaking the 90-meter barrier and making history as the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat.

Anderson Peters, the bronze medalist from the Paris Olympics, emerged as the closest competitor on the day, achieving a throw of 85.54 meters—significantly short of the impressive mark set by Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj's achievement represents not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for Indian athletics. By surpassing the 90-meter threshold, a benchmark long regarded as the gold standard in men's javelin, the 27-year-old adds yet another accolade to his already illustrious career.

With the World Championships now firmly on his agenda and his performance peaking at the opportune moment, all eyes will be on Chopra as he continues to push the limits of his sport and inspire a new generation of athletes.