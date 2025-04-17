Just ahead of next month's Doha Diamond League, Neeraj took part in an invitational event in South Africa, where he clinched victory with the best throw among six competitors.

Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw at an invitational event in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday, April 16, with an impressive throw of 84.52m, outshining five other competitors. This marks a fantastic kickoff for the Indian star as he embarks on the 2025 season, gearing up for the Diamond League in Doha next month.

The 27-year-old athlete outperformed South Africa's promising javelin thrower, Douw Smit. Although Neeraj's throw fell short of his personal best of 89.94m, which he achieved before an injury sidelined him last season, it was still enough to secure the gold. He also demonstrated solid form during the competition, being one of only two athletes to surpass the 80-meter mark.

1. Neeraj Chopra - 84.52m

2. Douw Smit - 82.44m

3. Duncan Robertson - 71.22m

4. Armand Willemse - 69.58m

5. Marques Olivier - 68.01m

6. Jan-Hendrik Heymans - 65.59m

Season opener 84.52 m @Neeraj_chopra1 good start!!! pic.twitter.com/yWmbyXdGMU — TZA Throwing Zone Athletics (@MichaelMMG71) April 16, 2025

In preparation for the new season, Neeraj has been training in Potchefstroom. He also tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Himani Mor, in a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh this January. Following their wedding, Neeraj made his way to South Africa to kick off his training. He’s all set to compete in the Doha Diamond League, which is slated to start on May 16.

The final lineup of participants is still under wraps, and the event schedule will be announced soon, with less than a month to go. For those who may not know, Neeraj is now training under the guidance of the legendary Jan Elezn, who holds the world record for the longest javelin throw at 98.48m.

