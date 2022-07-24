World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, India's first medal in 19 years

Neeraj Chopra

The Golden Boy of India Neeraj Chopra helped India win a medal after 19 years at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Neeraj Chopra won silver at the final event, with his highest being 88.13m.

Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. Andersen Peters won Gold (90.46m).

While Neeraj Chopra started with a foul attempt in the finals, the other Indian, Rohit Yadav did a throw of 77.96m. In the second round, Neeraj threw 82.39m and Rohit bettered his previous throw to 78.05m.

The Tokyo Olympic medalist improved to 86.37m but still stood fourth with Anderson Peters leading the pack after throwing 90.46 meters in 2nd attempt. As for Rohit, he improved on his throw with 78.05m.

The 4th throw of Neeraj helped him move to the second spot where he threw 88.13m. Rohit had improved his throw to 78.72m - his highest in this final - but had to bow out finishing 10th overall.

Neeraj had a foul throw in his 5th attempt and it left him with the last attempt to better Anderson Peters who was sitting on 90.46m. Neeraj's next two attempts were foul, but he managed to bag the second spot.

The last time an Indian athlete won a medal at a prime athletics event was long-jumper Anju Bobby George at the 2003 Melbourne World Championships. George had jumped a distance of 6.70m to secure India's lone medal - a bronze, from the World Championships.

Since then, it was a draught season for India and the country had waited patiently to get their hands on another athletics medal at the World Championships.

In the qualification, after a total of 32 javelin throwers took part in two groups, only 12 best made it to the final event. This was the second time Neeraj was competing at the senior World Athletics Championships.