Stockholm Diamond League 2022: Where and when to watch Neeraj Chopra in action in India

Neeraj Chopra at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics and Kuortane Games, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to clinch his first gold at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. The prestigious event will serve as the platform for the star Indian athlete for the next month's World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj will be up against Tokyo Olympic medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze) and will also include Germany's Julian Weber and Helander.

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra's event and where to watch it in India:

When and where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will take place on June 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 begin?

The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST and Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event could take place after midnight in India.

Where can fans watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD.

Where can we live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will be available on the VOOT Select app.