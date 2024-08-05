Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

A top podium finish will make Neeraj Chopra only the fifth man in Olympics history to defend his title and the first Indian to win two gold medals in an individual event in the multi-sporting spectacle.

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra would be eyeing another piece of history with his javelin when he takes aim at his second Olympics amid expectations of a golden finish yet again.

His fabled consistency would be tested after a season that has seen him battle a nagging adductor niggle. He would begin his quest on Tuesday with the qualifications round from where the Haryana lad is expected to make the finals on August 8.

Eric Lemming (Sweden; 1908 and 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland; 1920 and 1924), Chopra's idol Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic; 1992, 1996 and 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 and 2008) are the only ones to have defended the men's javelin gold medals in the Olympics.

When will Neeraj Chopra play in Paris today?

The qualification round of Group A will start at 1:50 pm, and Group B will start at 3:20 pm on the same day. If Neeraj advances from the qualification round, he will participate in the final starting at 11:55 pm Indian time on August 8.

Where to watch the Neeraj Chopra Paris Olympics 2024 match?

The Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network TV channels in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD are broadcasting the Paris Olympics in English, with Tamil and Telugu options also available. Whereas, Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will also broadcast the games in Hindi.

Where to watch live streaming in India?

You can watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 on the JioCinema app and website.

Chopra is expected to lift the sagging spirits of the Indian athletics contingent which is yet to register a performance of consequence in the showpiece's ongoing edition.

(With inputs from PTI)

