Having surpassed the 90m threshold, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is determined to secure a top position as he faces off against familiar competitors in the esteemed Paris Diamond League on Friday, amidst a star-studded lineup. Chopra, along with German star Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, is one of eight athletes contending for top honors in the second Diamond League event of the season, which features the men’s javelin throw.

Among the listed throwers, five have exceeded the 90m mark. In the Doha Diamond League on May 16, Weber outshone Chopra, who had also crossed the elusive 90m barrier.

Weber achieved a distance of 91.06m with his final throw, while Chopra recorded 90.23m. During the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet on May 23 in Poland, both athletes fell short of their best performances due to the cold, overcast weather.

Weber triumphed with a throw of 86.12m, while Chopra finished second with 84.14m. Peters also participated in both Doha and Poland, securing third place in each event.

Returning to the French capital for a Diamond League competition after an eight-year hiatus, Chopra is eager to outshine Weber after finishing as runner-up in consecutive events. Chopra's last appearance in the Paris Diamond League was in 2017, where he, as a junior world champion, placed fifth with a throw of 84.67m.

Chopra opted out of last year’s event to concentrate on the Olympic Games, where he earned a silver medal with a throw of 89.45m.

Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego and Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott both reached the 90m mark in 2015, although their performances have since seen a decline.

Live Streaming Details

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 will take place on Friday, June 20.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 will take place from 01.12am IST on Friday night.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 will take place at Stade Sébastien-Charléty in Paris.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 LIVE in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at Paris Diamond League 2025 will be live on Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube channel.

Four days after the Paris Diamond League, Chopra is set to compete in the Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on June 24. After that, the reigning world champion will take part in the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru, which is a World Athletics category A event that he is hosting. Peters, Yego, and Da Silva are also scheduled to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

