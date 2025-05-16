Neeraj Chopra officially begins his Diamond League 2025 campaign today, May 16, in Doha. Here is everything you need to know about the javelin throw event.

Indian athletics star Neeraj Chopra is set to kick off his 2025 campaign today, May 16, at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha. The former Olympic gold medalist will compete in the Doha leg of the Diamond League, facing a formidable lineup of athletes.

Notably absent from the Doha Diamond League will be reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, which means fans will miss the anticipated matchup between Chopra and Nadeem.

During the pre-event press conference, Neeraj addressed questions regarding his friendship with Arshad. The two-time Olympic medalist acknowledged that their relationship has been affected by the recent India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, indicating a shift in their dynamic.

"First, we were never really close friends or something. And things won't be the same after this (referring to the recent Indo-Pak tensions) but if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters in Doha.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect. Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best," he added.

Neeraj's primary focus will be on securing victory at the Doha Diamond League, rather than on his competitor, Arshad.

Live Streaming Details

The Doha Diamond League 2025 will be available for live streaming in India via the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page. Please note that there will be no television broadcast of the event.

Events and athletes

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, the men's javelin event features several elite athletes:

- Anderson Peters (Grenada): A two-time world champion and bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympics.

- Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia): The winner of the 2024 Doha Diamond League.

- Julian Weber (Germany)

- Max Dehning (Germany)

- Julius Yego (Kenya)

- Roderick Genki Dean (Japan)

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, two other Indian athletes will be participating:

- Gulveer Singh will make his Diamond League debut in the men's 5000m race.

- Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase event.

India’s Schedule

Men’s Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena | 10:13 PM |

Men’s 5000m - Gulveer Singh | 10:15 PM |

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary | 11:14 PM |

Also read| 'We were never really close friends': Neeraj Chopra drops bombshell on relationship with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem