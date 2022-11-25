NED vs ECU Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for Netherlands vs Ecuador at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 19

NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022

The Netherlands got off to a good start in the first match of their FIFA World Cup campaign, defeating Senegal. The Dutch were far from convincing on the day, but they prevailed thanks to an 84th-minute goal from C Gakpo and a stoppage-time strike from Davy Klaassen.

Ecuador also made a strong start to their campaign, winning 2-0 against Qatar. Enner Valencia stole the show with his incredible performance on the field, which was topped off with two goals. When both the teams meet, they will hope to capitalize on their early success and secure their spot at the top of the table.

The Dutch will upon to Virgil van Djik to manage them from the back, while Ecuador will be hoping for another outstanding performance from Valencia to make it two wins in a row. The Netherlands came agonizingly close to winning the World Cup in 2010, and will be hoping to do so again this time around.

NED vs ECU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Noppert

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Virgil van Djik, P Estupinan, F Torres

Midfieldes: Caicedo, F de Jong, G Plata, Gakpo

Strikers: Valencia, Memphis Depay

NED vs ECU Possible starting XI

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, M de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Steven Berghuis, F de Jong, Memphis Depay, S Berwijn

Ecuador: H Galindez, A Preciado, F Torres, Hincapie, P Estupinan, G Plata, S Mendez, M Caicedo, Ibarra, E Valencia, Estrada

