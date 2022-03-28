NBA stars Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, others react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Surely no one expected this, but the main highlight of the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday was best actor winner Will Smith smacking presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand. Not just that, the actor was even heard shouting vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle.

It was unclear whether Rock, who is a comedian and actor, was aware that Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from a disease (alopecia) that causes hair loss.

The episode with Rock was sure to become one of the most memorable moments in 94 years of Academy Awards and many NBA stars such as Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and others reacted to the spectacle on Twitter.

What just happened… — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 28, 2022

If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Like everybody..I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!” March 28, 2022

Y’all can say what’s y’all want about Will Smith but need to learn that a lot of people don’t play about their Wife or Children! Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 28, 2022

Smith while accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled acceptance speech, but not to Rock.

"I want to be a vessel for love," Smith said, with tears streaming down his face during his acceptance speech.