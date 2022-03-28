Search icon
NBA stars Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, others react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

It was unclear whether Chris Rock was aware that Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from a disease that causes hair loss.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webesk |Updated: Mar 28, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Surely no one expected this, but the main highlight of the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday was best actor winner Will Smith smacking presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand. Not just that, the actor was even heard shouting vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle.

It was unclear whether Rock, who is a comedian and actor, was aware that Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffers from a disease (alopecia) that causes hair loss.

The episode with Rock was sure to become one of the most memorable moments in 94 years of Academy Awards and many NBA stars such as Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and others reacted to the spectacle on Twitter.

Smith while accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled acceptance speech, but not to Rock.

"I want to be a vessel for love," Smith said, with tears streaming down his face during his acceptance speech.

