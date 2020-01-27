NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash

He was 41 years old and known as one of the most masterful scorers of all the time.

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California, US. He was 41 years old and known as one of the most masterful scorers of all the time.

His teenage daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

A total of nine people were on board the aircraft when it crashed near Calabasas, around 48 km north-west of downtown Los Angeles, in foggy weather. According to reports, the crash ignited brushfires, making it hard for rescue crews to get close to the site.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that S-76 helicopter with five people on board crashed near the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas under "unknown circumstances".

The National Basketball Association also issued a statement following Bryant's death. "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world," read the statement.

The former LA Laker and his daughter were reportedly on their way to Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice, when the crash occurred.

Bryant moved to the entertainment industry following his retirement. In 2018, he won an Oscar for best animated short for a film called Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote about his retirement from the game.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters — Natalia, (17), Bianka, (3), and 7-month-old Capri.