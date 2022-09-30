National Games: 9 records broken in Athletics on Day 1, Swapna Barman sets women’s high jump games record

Image Source: Twitter

Gujarat's ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan gave the hosts their fourth gold medal on Friday, while several favourites, including Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, trailblazing fencer Bhavani Devi, and wrestler Divya Kakaran, lived up to their billing and won gold medals in their respective events in the 36th National Games.

The athletics arena at IIT Gandhinagar, on the other hand, was on fire, with up to nine Games records toppling throughout the action-packed day.

Munita Prajapati, the daughter of a construction worker, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) were the day's stars, with Munita breaking the Women's 20km walk record for the first time. She finished in 1 hour, 38 minutes, and 20 seconds.

36th National Games update!



Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh bagged in the Women section of 20 km walk in athletics.

Then, to the joy of the crowd, Parvej Khan broke the 28-year-old Games record in the men's 1500m held by the highly-rated Bahadur Prasad. He won the metric mile gold in 3:40.89, cutting nearly two seconds off his personal best time.

Swapna Barman, the 2018 Asian Games decathlon winner, grabbed the women's High Jump record with a clearance of 1.83m, while Praveen Chithravel won gold with a Games record effort of 16.68m in front of a decimated Triple Jump competition.

We have our National Games Record in women's High Jump!



Swapna Barman with 1.83m



@oyeekd pic.twitter.com/CGpQ0J8PeH — DD Sports - National Games 2022 (@ddsportschannel) September 30, 2022

Damneet Singh set a new record in the men's Hammer Throw, while Kiran Baliyan set a new record in the women's Shot Put. Amlan Borgohain also surpassed the National Games record of 10.45 seconds established by Haryana's Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015.

Gujarat, on the other hand, had reason to celebrate as the Technical Committee handed the bronze medal to them as well as their opponents, Delhi, following a draw in their bronze medal play-off.

Gujarat women's team maintained their march to the tennis final with a comfortable win against Karnataka, led by Ankita Raina. They will be heavy favorites to win the gold medal match against Maharashtra on Saturday at the Riverside Sports Complex.

Ankita Raina (Gujarat) defeats Shamadha Balu (Karnataka) in 2 straight sets and capitalises on Vaidehi Chaudhary's win against Vanshita Pathania to book Gujarat Women's #Tennis team for the Gold medal match! #NationalGames #ankitaraina #racquet

#UnityThroughSports

#UnityThroughSports@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/znGIq62G1m — National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) September 30, 2022

The women's tennis team also kept their gold medal hopes alive by defeating Karnataka 2-0 in the semifinals at the Sabarmati Riverfront sports complex.

Elavanil, Gujarat's star, started the final cautiously but quickly climbed to first place after the second series. The leader board shifted until the final stroke of the fifth series, when Elavenil edged out Mehuli Ghosh by 0.3 point to set up a gold medal match with top-ranked Tilottama Sen.

Elavenil established an early 4-0 lead in the final, while Tilottama fought to stay up with the eventual champion by winning a few of points at regular intervals but fell 16-10.