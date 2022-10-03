Search icon
National Games 2022: U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal wins wrestling gold on debut

Antim Panghal made history in August by becoming the first Indian to become U20 world champion in women's wrestling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Antim Panghal (File Photo)

The World under-20 champion Antim Panghal, who on Sunday won the gold medal in women's 53 kg wrestling, created a strong first impression at the National Games 2022.

In the final, Antim Panghal of Haryana defeated Priyanshi Prajapati of Madhya Pradesh by fall. Antim Panghal created history in August when she became the first Indian to win the U20 world championship in women's wrestling.

"I told her before going for the final bout against Madhya Pradesh's Priyanshi that she should target a win by fall. She's already in the 53kg category while Priyanshi is from the 50kg, so there's always an edge," Antim's coach Vikash Bharadwaj said after the final as quoted by the Olympics website.

 

Hina Khalifa of Gujarat and Swati Sanjay of Maharashtra took home the bronze in the women's 53kg division.

Meanwhile, at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex in Vadodara, Olympian gymnast Pranati Nayak won two gold medals.

The gymnast from West Bengal won her first gold on the uneven bars in the morning before capping her competition by winning the floor exercise title in the late afternoon.

"I was desperate to win gold as even though I had picked up a good haul in the last edition, I hadn't won a single gold," Pranati Nayak said. 

Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash lost to Karnataka's Aneesh S. Gowda for the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle event. Gowda set a new National Games record and won the event at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot in 1:51.88.

Sajan Prakash did, however, take home the gold in the men's 100m butterfly race.

At IIT Gandhinagar, track and field participants set four National Games records during the course of five finals. High jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare of the Services cleared 2.27 meters, and Usaid Khan of Uttar Pradesh won the decathlon with 7121 points.

Usaid was joined by Yamandeep Sharma (of Rajasthan) as the first two men in the National Games to surpass 7000 points. The Tamil Nadu 4x400 team and the men's 4x400m relay team from Haryana were the other teams to set new National Games records.

