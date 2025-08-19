Natasa Stankovic to Dhanashree Verma: Meet famous cricketers' ex-wives; know what they are doing now

From Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa to Yuzvendra Chahal’s former partner Dhanashree Verma, here’s a look at cricketers’ ex-wives.

Cricketers are often in the spotlight not just for their performance on the field, but also for their personal lives. From love stories to high-profile separations, their relationships frequently make headlines. Here are some popular Indian cricketers and their ex-wives.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married in 2020, welcomed son Agastya, but parted ways in 2024. After the divorce, Natasa refocused on her entertainment career, appearing in music videos and fashion projects. She shares her personal and professional life on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal married choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2020, but they parted ways in 2025. Dhanashree continues to shine as a choreographer and digital creator, sharing dance reels and collaborating with brands, while Yuzvendra focuses on his cricket career.

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara

Dinesh Karthik, married to childhood friend Nikita Vanjara, didn't last, and they separated. Nikita later married cricketer Murali Vijay, with whom she has children. She now leads a low-profile life as a homemaker, focusing on family responsibilities and raising her kids with Murali.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, a Melbourne-based kickboxer, in 2012, with whom he had a son, Zoravar. After nine years, they divorced in 2023 due to mental cruelty, as per the court verdict. Ayesha continues her fitness journey as an influencer and entrepreneur, raising her children.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami married model Hasin Jahan in 2014, with whom he had a daughter, Aaira. However, their marriage ended in a public separation in 2018 due to allegations of domestic violence. Hasin now focuses on modelling and shares updates on social media.