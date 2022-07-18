Narinder Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up Indian Olympic Committee membership too

Narinder Batra

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy of which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

READ: Watch Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan shower Rohit Sharma with champagne

In three separate handwritten notes, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively. In all the letters, he cited "personal reasons" behind his decisions.

"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH. Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

The Delhi High Court's refusal to stay his appeal before a double bench might have been the trigger for Batra's resignations. But the matter is listed for normal hearing on July 26.

READ: Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu thanks PM Modi for his wishes on her title win

After he was removed by the High Court, Batra had issued a statement, announcing his decision not to contest the upcoming IOA elections, instead saying that his focus will now completely shift to managing world hockey.

"At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey, the creation of a new competition this year, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities," Batra had said. "Consequently, I've decided to not run for a further term as president of the IOA."

The 65-year-old Batra took charge of the IOA for the first time in 2017 and was eligible to contest for re-election. The IOA elections were due in December last year but could not be held as per schedule due to ongoing amendments in the election process.