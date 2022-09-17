Narendra Modi at 72: PM gave Indian sports the self-belief to reach new heights, writes AIFF's Kalyan Chaubey

Photo: PM Modi with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

A true leader is one who empowers and ignites dreams. He is one who instils self-belief and confidence. And that’s where we in the sports world are deeply appreciative of our Prime Minister. He stands for a new India. An India that dares to dream and dares to compete. That never falls short and if it stumbles, it gets up and walks again. That’s what PM Modi stands for - an India of resilience.

Be it in our vaccine drive, in the fight against Covid, believing in “Kartavya” or inspiring the sportspeople, he stands apart and has made a real difference to the country. Soon after an athlete wins or loses, the Prime Minister makes it a point to call him or her. And here I emphasise on the word loses as well. That’s where PM Modi is different.

For him, a win or a loss makes no difference. He is still the protector who never discriminates or leaves people alone. It is this confidence that explains why Indian sports overall is on an upswing. Be it for us in the AIFF or in Olympic sport, we know that we have a Prime Minister who is forever there in good and bad, light and dark, success and failure.

That’s where he is a source of strength. When an athlete is spoken to by the Prime Minister directly, told to always give his best and do his “kartavya” to the best of his or her ability, it is a very different kind of feeling. It means the country is behind an athlete at every step and that’s what PM Modi has been able to do. Under him the narrative has changed.

It is no longer about negativity, no longer about failure or lack of medals. We now know we can and that’s what the PM stands for. I experienced it myself when he was in Bengal to campaign for me, as the Candidate of Parliament Election 2019.

His dedication, determination and devotion to work is what stood out for me as a life lesson. Today on his birthday, all I will say is I am glad we have him as our leader. That India has him as the leader. Wish him a long and healthy life and wish he stays the guiding light that he is. Happy Birthday Prime Minister Sir!

About the author

Kalyan Chaubey is President of All India Football Federation.

