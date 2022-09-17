Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Narendra Modi at 72: PM gave Indian sports the self-belief to reach new heights, writes AIFF's Kalyan Chaubey

Be it for us in the AIFF or in Olympic sport, we know that we have a Prime Minister who is forever there in good and bad, success and failure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Kalyan Chaubey |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

Narendra Modi at 72: PM gave Indian sports the self-belief to reach new heights, writes AIFF's Kalyan Chaubey
Photo: PM Modi with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

A true leader is one who empowers and ignites dreams. He is one who instils self-belief and confidence. And that’s where we in the sports world are deeply appreciative of our Prime Minister. He stands for a new India. An India that dares to dream and dares to compete. That never falls short and if it stumbles, it gets up and walks again. That’s what PM Modi stands for - an India of resilience.

Be it in our vaccine drive, in the fight against Covid, believing in “Kartavya” or inspiring the sportspeople, he stands apart and has made a real difference to the country. Soon after an athlete wins or loses, the Prime Minister makes it a point to call him or her. And here I emphasise on the word loses as well. That’s where PM Modi is different. 

For him, a win or a loss makes no difference. He is still the protector who never discriminates or leaves people alone. It is this confidence that explains why Indian sports overall is on an upswing. Be it for us in the AIFF or in Olympic sport, we know that we have a Prime Minister who is forever there in good and bad, light and dark, success and failure.

That’s where he is a source of strength. When an athlete is spoken to by the Prime Minister directly, told to always give his best and do his “kartavya” to the best of his or her ability, it is a very different kind of feeling. It means the country is behind an athlete at every step and that’s what PM Modi has been able to do. Under him the narrative has changed. 

It is no longer about negativity, no longer about failure or lack of medals. We now know we can and that’s what the PM stands for. I experienced it myself when he was in Bengal to campaign for me, as the Candidate of Parliament Election 2019. 

His dedication, determination and devotion to work is what stood out for me as a life lesson. Today on his birthday, all I will say is I am glad we have him as our leader. That India has him as the leader. Wish him a long and healthy life and wish he stays the guiding light that he is. Happy Birthday Prime Minister Sir!

-----

About the author

Kalyan Chaubey is President of All India Football Federation.

READ | Want to wish PM Modi on his birthday? Here's how you can do it

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.