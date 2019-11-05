Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli will lock horns with Red Bull Salzburg in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage fixture at San Paolo.

Napoli will lock horns with Red Bull Salzburg in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage fixture at San Paolo.

Napoli are currently top of Group E and are the only side to beat reigning champions, Liverpool.

When and where to watch Napoli vs Red Bull

Where and when is the Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at San Paolo.

What time does the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Napoli vs Red Bull: Predicted Starting XIs

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Milik

Red Bull possible starting lineup: Coronel; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Junuzovic, Szoboszlai; Daka, Minamino, Hwang; Haaland