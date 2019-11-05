Headlines

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah's look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here's why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli will lock horns with Red Bull Salzburg in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage fixture at San Paolo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2019, 07:26 PM IST

Napoli will lock horns with Red Bull Salzburg in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage fixture at San Paolo.

Napoli are currently top of Group E and are the only side to beat reigning champions, Liverpool.

 

When and where to watch Napoli vs Red Bull

Where and when is the Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match will be played on October 6, 2019, at San Paolo. 

 

What time does the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Red Bull, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Napoli vs Red Bull: Predicted Starting XIs 

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Milik

Red Bull possible starting lineup: Coronel; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Junuzovic, Szoboszlai; Daka, Minamino, Hwang; Haaland

