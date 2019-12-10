Napoli vs Genk, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli have their Champions League fate in their own hands as they head into the final group game against Genk.

Napoli have their Champions League fate in their own hands as they head into the final group game against Genk.

The Italian outfit need just a point to confirm their place in the last 16, while Genk are already certain to finish bottom of Group E.

When and where to watch Napoli vs Genk

Where and when is the Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match will be played on December 10, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

What time does the Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Napoli vs Genk: Predicted Starting XIs

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Lozano

Genk possible starting lineup: Vandevoordt; Maehle, Dewaest, Lucumi, Neto; Ito, Cuesta, Berge, Ndongala; Samatta, Onuachu