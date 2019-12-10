Napoli vs Genk, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Napoli vs Genk, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Napoli have their Champions League fate in their own hands as they head into the final group game against Genk.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 06:15 PM IST

Napoli have their Champions League fate in their own hands as they head into the final group game against Genk.

The Italian outfit need just a point to confirm their place in the last 16, while Genk are already certain to finish bottom of Group E.

 

When and where to watch Napoli vs Genk

Where and when is the Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match will be played on December 10, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

 

What time does the Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Genk, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Napoli vs Genk: Predicted Starting XIs 

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens, Lozano

Genk possible starting lineup: Vandevoordt; Maehle, Dewaest, Lucumi, Neto; Ito, Cuesta, Berge, Ndongala; Samatta, Onuachu

