Amit Shah’s fiery attack at Opposition over no-confidence motion: ‘Only to create delusion, hide corruption’

Limited Time Offer: Fastrack smartwatches at 50-60% off, plus an extra 5% off by using our exclusive discount code

ODI World Cup 2023: Why was India vs Pakistan cricket match rescheduled? Check new date here

IND vs PAK match rescheduled: ICC releases new date for India vs Pakistan match for ODI World Cup 2023

Kriti Sanon shares snippets of her 'feel-good' trip to Mexico with sister Nupur Sanon and cousins

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

10 health benefits of dragon fruit

Highest-rated violent Bollywood films

Khilji to Balban: Most powerful Sultans of the Delhi Sultanate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Pooja Bhatt has phone in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Here’s the truth behind viral pic

Sports

Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Barcelona travel to Italy to face Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 03:47 PM IST

Barcelona travel to Italy to face Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run, registering three victories in all competitions to boost their chances in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Barca, on the other hand, have put together a three-match winning streak in La Liga.

 

When and where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be played on February 26, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

 

What time does the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Napoli vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs 

Napoli: Ospina; Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Vidal

