Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Barcelona travel to Italy to face Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run, registering three victories in all competitions to boost their chances in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Barca, on the other hand, have put together a three-match winning streak in La Liga.

When and where to watch Napoli vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match being played?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be played on February 26, 2019, at San Paolo Stadium.

What time does the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match begin?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live streaming?

The Napoli vs Barcelona, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs

Napoli: Ospina; Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Vidal