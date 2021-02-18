Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka shuns Serena Williams' 24th Grand Slam dream, advances to 4th major final appearance

This will be Naomi Osaka's fourth major final appearance as she becomes first women through to the final of Australian Open 2021.

Naomi Osaka becomes the first through to the final of the women's singles after beating Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday at Rod Laver Arena.

The Japanese star shunned Williams' dream to her 24th Grand Slam by defeating her 6-3, 6-4. This will be her fourth major final appearance.

Talking about Williams, her childhood idol, she admits she was nervous and scared in the beginning.

"I don’t know if there are any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play and just to be on the court playing against her for me is a dream. I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned over the years is just like, you know, you’re competitive, you’re playing against another competitor. That is the funniest part because tennis is a game."

"I was a little kid watching her play, and just to be on the court playing against her, for me is a dream."@naomiosaka | #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/66Na9CZ3Db — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021

Williams broke Osaka in the opening game, but the Japanese third seed reeled off five straight games in a devastating display before closing out the set with a blazing forehand winner.

Osaka took Williams' serve in the first game of the second set and would not let up until she wobbled with three double-faults to allow the American to break back to 4-4.

But Williams repaid the favour with a double-fault on the next service game giving Osaka three breakpoints. Osaka converted the first then closed out the match when Williams thudded into the net.

(Input from Reuters)